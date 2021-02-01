70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) shares surged 52.6% to $52.91 after the company agreed to be acquired by Horizon Therapeutics for $53 per share in cash.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) jumped 48.7% to $9.38 after the company said it would launch a Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Dynavax Technologies with a Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $15.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE: ASM) rose 42.3% to $1.7501. Avino reported US at-the-market share offering of up to $25.0 million.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) shares jumped 36.1% to $3.39.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) jumped 36% to $21.30 following reports that the company would acquire batter maker Microvast.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares jumped 33.7% to $17.05 after surging 16% on Friday.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) gained 28.7% to $26.26.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares rose 28.5% to $10.95 amid interest in the stock from retail traders and mention of the stock in online forums.. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, on Friday, announced the approval of ORLADEYO in Japan for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) climbed 26.1% to $34.42 after the company announced a positive topline result for its pivotal DERMIS-1 and -2 Phase3 trial of topical roflumilast cream in plaque psoriasis.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 25.4% to $20.13.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) rose 25.4% to $70.85. Agora has raised $250 million via private placement by issuing new Class A ordinary shares representing 4.5% of its total float.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) shares jumped 24.9% to $7.11. Shares of several silver and gold stocks traded higher amid retail investor interest in the silver market as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 24.5% to $14.93 after climbing around 34% on Friday.
- Phunware, Inc.. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares gained 24.5% to $2.59 after jumping around 27% on Friday.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) jumped 24.1% to $17.59.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 23.1% to $136.02. Oppenheimer maintained Fulgent Genetics with an Outperform and raised the price target from $75 to $130.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) surged 22.2% to $34.92.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) gained 21.8% to $33.03.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) rose 21.4% to $22.01 following over 7% surge in silver futures for March.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) surged 21.1% to $16.00. Shares of several silver and gold stocks traded higher amid retail investor interest in the silver market as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) jumped 20.7% to $51.02 after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $40 to $50. fuboTV is expected to release Q4 financial results after the market closes on March 2, 2021.
- Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: APPH) jumped 20.7% to $30.12. AppHarvest and Novus Capital ssaid that they have completed their earlier announced business combination and related charter amendments.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) jumped 20.7% to $3.935.
- HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) gained 20.3% to $12.19 as the company said its subsidiary, HQ Snelling Corporation, has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire certain assets of Snelling Staffing.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 19.8% to $264.72 on continued strength after the company last week announced its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 89.3%efficacy in a UK Phase 3 trial. B. Riley FBR maintained Novavax with a Buy and raised the price target from $223 to $334.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares rose 19.5% to $5.91 after silver prices surged over 7%.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) surged 19.1% to $79.05 after the company received a $40 million investment from a private placement.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) surged 18.5% to $15.00 as the company reported positive results from a fourth stem cell patient.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) gained 18.5% to $17.22 as the company announced plans to acquire Flexiti Financial Inc.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) climbed 18.3% to $4.58.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) jumped 18.2% to $10.58. GoPro, last week, was granted U.S. patent titled ‘Motor Control Optimizations For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.’
- Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) gained 18% to $24.69 as the company announced that FDA hold was lifted from its AT-007 ACTION-Galacrosemia study.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped 17.9% to $14.65 as traders circulated word B of A saying US Nuclear Regulatory Commission studying 100-Year licenses for nuclear plants.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 17.1% to $1.3699.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) gained 16.5% to $51.59 after the company announced the date of its new flight window for a rocket-powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) jumped 15.2% to $3.63.
- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) rose 14.8% to $1.39.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) gained 13.8% to $6.73. Adamas reported settlement of patent litigation with Zydusa.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) gained 13.5% to $127.82 following the completion of the company's merger with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business.
- Golden Minerals Company (NYSE: AUMN) rose 13.3% to $0.9457 after jumping over 16% on Friday.
- ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) shares surged 11.9% to $16.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) shares rose 10.8% to $4.8966 after the company reported an expansion of its partnership with Wayne State University, Michigan's third-largest institution of higher learning.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) climbed 9.8% to $1.0101 after the company announced an NDA resubmission plan for its Qtrypta following a Type A meeting with the FDA.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) rose 9.6% to $11.12 following a strong rise in silver prices.
- argenx SE – ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) gained 9.1% to $319.59 after an independent data monitoring committee confirmed a 'go-forward' decision based on interim data from the company's ADHERE trial.
- Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) rose 8.5% to $19.33 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 7.4% to $95.88 after the company announced it began setting up manufacturing capabilities for its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 6.2% to $6.99 after the company announced the development of its serology test to confirm the activity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.
- Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 5.4% to $68.01 after the company announced new data highlighting the importance of targeting conserved regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the development of therapeutics.
Losers
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares fell 42.3% to $36.33, selling off following last week's surge, which was driven by high retail investor interest and speculative trading.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares dipped 34.6% to $6.85 after the company announced that its CTP-692 Phase 2 trial did not achieve its primary endpoint assessing positive and negative syndrome scale total score at 12 weeks.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) shares dropped 33% to $0.9785 after the company disclosed topline results from ENHANCE-IT study of LYPDISO against Vascepa. The company said the primary endpoint did not meet statistical significance over Vascepa in its ENHANCE-IT study of LYPDISO.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 26.8% to $237.99, selling off following last week's surge, which was driven by high retail investor interest and speculative trading.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares fell 20.9% to $7.99 after surging around 33% on Friday. Ault Global Holdings reported it has sold 229,000 shares of common stock of Universal Security Instruments at $10 per share in open market.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) dipped 18.6% to $123.36.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 18.1% to $5.71.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 17.7% to $9.14 after jumping 959% on Thursday.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 17.5% to $3.42 after jumping over 70% on Friday.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) fell 16% to $6.90 after jumping 122% on Friday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dipped 15% to $30.03, selling off following last week's surge, which was driven by high retail investor interest and speculative trading. KeyBanc downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Sector Weight to Underweight and announced a $24 price target.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) tumbled 14.4% to $3.08. Lion, last month, announced the acquisition of Lion FinTech Group.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 14.4% to $13.95.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 12.9% to $7.79 after surging 18% on Friday.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) dropped 12.6% to $13.01 after the company priced its 1.04 million share common stock offering at $12.25 per share.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 12% to $2.51. The company last week received confirmation from Nasdaq that it has regained compliance with applicable listing standards.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) dropped 11.9% to $33.65.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) fell 10.8% to $13.98 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares declined 10.7% to $48.20.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) dropped 8.4% to $72.77 after the company spun off its Nutrition & Biosciences business valued at $7.3 billion.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares fell 5.4% to $71.74 after the FDA requested additional information from the company to demonstrate that its device is safe and effective.
