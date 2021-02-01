Ford, Google Partner On Android-Connected Vehicles

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is following a trend of major automakers partnering with big tech companies.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker announced Monday that it has chosen Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google as its preferred cloud provider — over rival Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) — in an effort to revolutionize its business.

The Ford, Google Deal: Ford and Google have formed a strategic partnership to produce Android-connected Ford and Lincoln vehicles at every price point beginning in 2023, the comapnies said.

This six-year partnership will see Ford’s vehicles equipped with screens using Google's Android operating system, and drivers will be able to access technology such as Google Maps, Google Play and Google Assistant, as well as receive notices for scheduled maintenance and information alerts.

Ford will also use Google’s cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning technology in its manufacturing plants to modernize product development and advance employee training.

What It Means For Ford: The future of the auto industry is in connected, electric and autonomous vehicles.

Ford is one of the most popular brands of vehicle in the U.S. and has the country's No. 1 best-selling pickup in the F-150.

To maintain its winning streak, Ford has to keep up with the evolution of the auto industry.

“As Ford continues the most profound transformation in our history with electrification, connectivity and self-driving, Google and Ford coming together establishes an innovation powerhouse truly able to deliver a superior experience for our customers and modernize our business,” Jim Farley, Ford's CEO and president, said in the press release.

F Price Action: Ford shares were up 3.75% at $10.92 at last check Monday.

Photo by Dave Parker via Wikimedia.