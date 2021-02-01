Why Vir Biotech, Concert Pharma And More Are Moving Today

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced new data highlighting the importance of targeting conserved regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the development of therapeutics.

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing infectious diseases. It has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA, through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Vir Biotechnology’s stock was up 8.15% at $69.80. The stock has a 52-week high of $141.01 and a 52-week low of $16.09.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYNE) shares are trading higher following FDA approval of the company's AMZEEQ to treat acne.

VYNE Therapeuticsis a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. The company is developing products which will help improve lives of the patients with dermatological diseases. Its pipeline includes Amzeeq and Zilxi.

VYNE Therapeutics’s stock was up 6.06% at $2.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.84 and a 52-week low of $1.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares are trading lower after the company announced that its CTP-692 Phase 2 trial did not achieve its primary endpoint assessing positive and negative syndrome scale total score at 12 weeks.

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company aims to discover and develop small-molecule drugs by incorporating new elements into known molecules or by leveraging the current approved drugs to be used for new treatments.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock was down 34.10% at $6.90. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.50 and a 52-week low of $5.47.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares are trading higher after the company announced a deal with Gilead in which Gritstone's vaccine platform will be used for an HIV cure.

Gritstone Oncology is a U.S. based immune-oncology company. The company is engaged in developing personalized cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. It is building a pipeline of Immunotherapies product candidates for patients with solid tumors including GRANITE-001 and SLATE-001.

Gritstone Oncology’s stock was up 1.93% at $18.45. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.20 and a 52-week low of $2.54.