Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 01, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading higher Monday after the company received the first authorization to offer medical cannabis products in Portugal.

Tilray, headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada, cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Canaca, Dubon, and Manitoba Harvest. The bulk of Tilray's sales are in Canada, but the company also sells CBD Products in the U.S. and exports medical cannabis globally from its production facilities in Canada and Portugal. Tilray also has a joint venture partnership with AB InBev to develop cannabis-infused drinks.

Tilray's stock was up 2.8% at $18.62. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.61 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Tilray Debuts In Portugal Ahead Of Merger With Aphria
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 29, 2021
The Week In Cannabis: Arizona Adult-Use Sales, Big Financings, M&A, And A Nasdaq Debut
How The GameStop Pop Compares To Tilray, Volkswagen, Other Historical Short Squeezes
Melvin Capital, Citron Throw In Towel And Cover GameStop Short
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com