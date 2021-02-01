Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 79 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:HDB) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:MBRX) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 455.22% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.59%.

(NYSE:HDB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.59%. ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) shares were up 10.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.82.

(NYSE:IBN) shares were up 10.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.82. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit a yearly high of $69.43. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session.

(NYSE:BX) shares hit a yearly high of $69.43. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session. Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $234.81 with a daily change of up 0.96%.

(NYSE:LH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $234.81 with a daily change of up 0.96%. Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $83.34. Shares traded up 3.47%.

(NASDAQ:HOLX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $83.34. Shares traded up 3.47%. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $268.88 on Monday morning, moving up 20.44%.

(NASDAQ:NVAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $268.88 on Monday morning, moving up 20.44%. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.12 on Monday, moving up 0.98%.

(NYSE:DGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.12 on Monday, moving up 0.98%. Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) shares were up 0.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.39 for a change of up 0.22%.

(NYSE:VAR) shares were up 0.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.39 for a change of up 0.22%. argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.50. The stock was up 8.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ARGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.50. The stock was up 8.12% for the day. Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 40.93%.

(NASDAQ:API) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 40.93%. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) shares broke to $24.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 31.9%.

(NYSE:AG) shares broke to $24.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 31.9%. Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.49.

(NYSE:PRSP) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.49. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares set a new yearly high of $8.45 this morning. The stock was up 41.27% on the session.

(NYSE:HL) shares set a new yearly high of $8.45 this morning. The stock was up 41.27% on the session. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.27. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AHCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.27. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) shares hit a yearly high of $59.70. The stock traded up 8.57% on the session.

(NYSE:MAX) shares hit a yearly high of $59.70. The stock traded up 8.57% on the session. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.54. The stock traded up 13.89% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.54. The stock traded up 13.89% on the session. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.58 Monday. The stock was up 32.26% for the day.

(NYSE:CDE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.58 Monday. The stock was up 32.26% for the day. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were up 9.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.20.

(NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were up 9.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.20. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOE) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.85. The stock was up 10.55% for the day.

(NYSE:IPOE) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.85. The stock was up 10.55% for the day. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares were up 4.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.10.

(NYSE:SWN) shares were up 4.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.10. PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.59. The stock traded up 15.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PUBM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.59. The stock traded up 15.92% on the session. MAG Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (AMEX:MAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.33 with a daily change of up 17.9%.

(AMEX:MAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.33 with a daily change of up 17.9%. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.22%.

(NASDAQ:TTGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.22%. Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares were up 0.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.67 for a change of up 0.62%.

(NYSE:EVA) shares were up 0.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.67 for a change of up 0.62%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.80 this morning. The stock was up 22.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BCRX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.80 this morning. The stock was up 22.71% on the session. Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) shares hit a yearly high of $9.85. The stock traded up 24.1% on the session.

(NYSE:FSM) shares hit a yearly high of $9.85. The stock traded up 24.1% on the session. Systemax (NYSE:SYX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.01 on Monday morning, moving up 12.04%.

(NYSE:SYX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.01 on Monday morning, moving up 12.04%. Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) shares hit $37.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:FRG) shares hit $37.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.80. The stock traded up 6.56% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ICLK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.80. The stock traded up 6.56% on the session. Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Monday, moving up 18.47%.

(NYSE:NEXA) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Monday, moving up 18.47%. Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Monday, moving up 58.93%.

(NYSE:GATO) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Monday, moving up 58.93%. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.27. The stock was up 3.36% for the day.

(NYSE:DBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.27. The stock was up 3.36% for the day. Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares hit $76.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.36%.

(NASDAQ:PLCE) shares hit $76.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.36%. Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares hit a yearly high of $44.80. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CMCO) shares hit a yearly high of $44.80. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares were up 34.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.75.

(NYSE:EXK) shares were up 34.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.75. G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.15. Shares traded up 8.02%.

(NASDAQ:GTHX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.15. Shares traded up 8.02%. National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares set a new yearly high of $11.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NESR) shares set a new yearly high of $11.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.5% on the session. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.00 on Monday, moving up 8.02%.

(NASDAQ:CDMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.00 on Monday, moving up 8.02%. Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.89%.

(NYSE:TPB) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.89%. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $26.00. The stock traded up 58.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $26.00. The stock traded up 58.87% on the session. Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit $23.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.18%.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit $23.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.18%. Tuscan Hldgs (NASDAQ:THCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.81. The stock traded up 37.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:THCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.81. The stock traded up 37.06% on the session. Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.78 on Monday morning, moving up 11.16%.

(NYSE:ARLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.78 on Monday morning, moving up 11.16%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14.

(NYSE:MUC) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14. McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) shares set a new yearly high of $1.56 this morning. The stock was up 24.37% on the session.

(NYSE:MUX) shares set a new yearly high of $1.56 this morning. The stock was up 24.37% on the session. Retractable Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RVP) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.94 on Monday, moving up 10.39%.

(AMEX:RVP) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.94 on Monday, moving up 10.39%. Property Solutions (NASDAQ:PSAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.75 with a daily change of up 7.26%.

(NASDAQ:PSAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.75 with a daily change of up 7.26%. Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.8%.

(NYSE:MUI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.8%. Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.85. The stock was up 7.73% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CVLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.85. The stock was up 7.73% for the day. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.96 on Monday morning, moving up 3.72%.

(NYSE:OPY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.96 on Monday morning, moving up 3.72%. GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.95. Shares traded up 5.19%.

(NASDAQ:GTYH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.95. Shares traded up 5.19%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.89 Monday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

(NYSE:MIY) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.89 Monday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA) shares were up 1.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.11.

(NYSE:XPOA) shares were up 1.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.11. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.06 Monday. The stock was up 18.85% for the day.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.06 Monday. The stock was up 18.85% for the day. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.18. Shares traded up 26.08%.

(NASDAQ:GSM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.18. Shares traded up 26.08%. Aspirational Consumer (NYSE:ASPL) shares set a new yearly high of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 9.12% on the session.

(NYSE:ASPL) shares set a new yearly high of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 9.12% on the session. Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE:NMY) shares hit a yearly high of $14.41. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:NMY) shares hit a yearly high of $14.41. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares broke to $11.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:MAV) shares broke to $11.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%. OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares set a new yearly high of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 2.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ONCS) shares set a new yearly high of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 2.47% on the session. Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.47 with a daily change of up 71.08%.

(NASDAQ:ALYA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.47 with a daily change of up 71.08%. KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.65. The stock traded up 8.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KVHI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.65. The stock traded up 8.47% on the session. Software Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAII) shares were up 4.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.10 for a change of up 4.86%.

(NASDAQ:SAII) shares were up 4.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.10 for a change of up 4.86%. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares were down 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.49.

(NASDAQ:SMED) shares were down 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.49. Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $54.98 with a daily change of up 0.42%.

(NASDAQ:STRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $54.98 with a daily change of up 0.42%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.86. The stock traded up 7.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ORMP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.86. The stock traded up 7.64% on the session. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:ASM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.82 with a daily change of up 80.33%.

(AMEX:ASM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.82 with a daily change of up 80.33%. Golden Minerals Company Common Stock (AMEX:AUMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.30. The stock was up 58.93% for the day.

(AMEX:AUMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.30. The stock was up 58.93% for the day. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.89%.

(NASDAQ:ADMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.89%. Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 34.13%.

(NASDAQ:PHUN) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 34.13%. Excellon Resources Inc. Common Shares (AMEX:EXN) shares set a new yearly high of $3.79 this morning. The stock was up 17.38% on the session.

(AMEX:EXN) shares set a new yearly high of $3.79 this morning. The stock was up 17.38% on the session. DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 19.4%.

(NASDAQ:DTEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 19.4%. Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares were up 6.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.16.

(NASDAQ:USIO) shares were up 6.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.16. Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.52 with a daily change of up 0.12%.

(AMEX:SACH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.52 with a daily change of up 0.12%. Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ) shares were up 27.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.90.

(NASDAQ:LACQ) shares were up 27.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.90. inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%.

(AMEX:INTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%. Comstock Mining, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LODE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.62. The stock traded up 74.24% on the session.

(AMEX:LODE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.62. The stock traded up 74.24% on the session. Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.09. The stock was up 9.73% for the day.

(NASDAQ:STRM) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.09. The stock was up 9.73% for the day. Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.59. The stock traded up 4.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MSVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.59. The stock traded up 4.41% on the session. Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares were up 455.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.92.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.