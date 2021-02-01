Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2021 10:04am
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 79 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 455.22% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.59%.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) shares were up 10.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.82.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit a yearly high of $69.43. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $234.81 with a daily change of up 0.96%.
  • Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $83.34. Shares traded up 3.47%.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $268.88 on Monday morning, moving up 20.44%.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.12 on Monday, moving up 0.98%.
  • Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) shares were up 0.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.39 for a change of up 0.22%.
  • argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.50. The stock was up 8.12% for the day.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 40.93%.
  • First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) shares broke to $24.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 31.9%.
  • Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.49.
  • Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares set a new yearly high of $8.45 this morning. The stock was up 41.27% on the session.
  • AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.27. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.
  • MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) shares hit a yearly high of $59.70. The stock traded up 8.57% on the session.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.54. The stock traded up 13.89% on the session.
  • Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.58 Monday. The stock was up 32.26% for the day.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were up 9.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.20.
  • Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOE) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.85. The stock was up 10.55% for the day.
  • Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares were up 4.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.10.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.59. The stock traded up 15.92% on the session.
  • MAG Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (AMEX:MAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.33 with a daily change of up 17.9%.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.22%.
  • Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares were up 0.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.67 for a change of up 0.62%.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.80 this morning. The stock was up 22.71% on the session.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) shares hit a yearly high of $9.85. The stock traded up 24.1% on the session.
  • Systemax (NYSE:SYX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.01 on Monday morning, moving up 12.04%.
  • Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) shares hit $37.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.80. The stock traded up 6.56% on the session.
  • Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Monday, moving up 18.47%.
  • Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Monday, moving up 58.93%.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.27. The stock was up 3.36% for the day.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares hit $76.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.36%.
  • Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares hit a yearly high of $44.80. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session.
  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares were up 34.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.75.
  • G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.15. Shares traded up 8.02%.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares set a new yearly high of $11.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.5% on the session.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.00 on Monday, moving up 8.02%.
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.89%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $26.00. The stock traded up 58.87% on the session.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit $23.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.18%.
  • Tuscan Hldgs (NASDAQ:THCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.81. The stock traded up 37.06% on the session.
  • Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.78 on Monday morning, moving up 11.16%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14.
  • McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) shares set a new yearly high of $1.56 this morning. The stock was up 24.37% on the session.
  • Retractable Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RVP) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.94 on Monday, moving up 10.39%.
  • Property Solutions (NASDAQ:PSAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.75 with a daily change of up 7.26%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.8%.
  • Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.85. The stock was up 7.73% for the day.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.96 on Monday morning, moving up 3.72%.
  • GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.95. Shares traded up 5.19%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.89 Monday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA) shares were up 1.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.11.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.06 Monday. The stock was up 18.85% for the day.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.18. Shares traded up 26.08%.
  • Aspirational Consumer (NYSE:ASPL) shares set a new yearly high of $11.60 this morning. The stock was up 9.12% on the session.
  • Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE:NMY) shares hit a yearly high of $14.41. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares broke to $11.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares set a new yearly high of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 2.47% on the session.
  • Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.47 with a daily change of up 71.08%.
  • KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.65. The stock traded up 8.47% on the session.
  • Software Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAII) shares were up 4.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.10 for a change of up 4.86%.
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares were down 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.49.
  • Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $54.98 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.86. The stock traded up 7.64% on the session.
  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:ASM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.82 with a daily change of up 80.33%.
  • Golden Minerals Company Common Stock (AMEX:AUMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.30. The stock was up 58.93% for the day.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.89%.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 34.13%.
  • Excellon Resources Inc. Common Shares (AMEX:EXN) shares set a new yearly high of $3.79 this morning. The stock was up 17.38% on the session.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 19.4%.
  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares were up 6.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.16.
  • Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.52 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
  • Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ) shares were up 27.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.90.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%.
  • Comstock Mining, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LODE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.62. The stock traded up 74.24% on the session.
  • Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.09. The stock was up 9.73% for the day.
  • Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.59. The stock traded up 4.41% on the session.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares were up 455.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.92.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs

