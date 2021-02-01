88 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares climbed 121.6% to close at $8.22 on Friday on heavy volume.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) climbed 70.8% to close at $4.15 after the company announced the acquisition of Quellis Biosciences.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares added 67.9% to close at $325.00 after Robinhood said it would allow some buying of the stocks on Friday after sparking outrage over discontinuing purchases of GME, AMC, and high stocks seeing social media interest. The company’s stock dropped over 44% on Thursday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 64.9% to close at $220.94 after the company said Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-COV2373 showed 89.3% efficacy in Phase 3 trials conducted in the United Kingdom.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 53.7% to close at $13.26 after Robinhood said it would allow some buying of the stocks on Friday after sparking outrage over discontinuing purchases of GME, AMC, and high stocks seeing social media interest. The company’s stock dropped over 56% on Thursday.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) jumped 52.5% to close at $64.00. Koss swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company’s stock tumbled around 28% on Thursday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) gained 36.7% to close at $2.05. LMF Acquisition Opportunities reported closing of $103.5 million upsized initial public offering, including full exercise of the overallotment option.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) surged 36.4% to close at $6.14.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged 34.4% to close at $11.98.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) shares surged 32.7% to close at $10.10. Ault Global Holdings reported it has sold 229,000 shares of common stock of Universal Security Instruments at $10 per share in open market.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) jumped 29.9% to close at $1.39. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 28.6% to close at $24.95 after dipping 22% on Thursday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares gained 27.7% to close at $6.00. Express shares dipped over 50% on Thursday after some brokerages limited trading in the stock amid heavy speculative retail trading in recent sessions.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 26.7% to close at $3.04. SOS reported the development of 'cutting-edge' series of security systems based on blockchain and AI technology completing the initial phase of its blockchain strategy.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 26.5% to close at $4.35.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) gained 25.5% to close at $9.35.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) jumped 24% to close at $25.14.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) gained 23.4% to close at $73.00.
- Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT) surged 21.7% to close at $54.75 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) gained 21.1% to close at $4.65 after the company reported the FDA lifted a clinical hold on the BPX-601 Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) gained 19.6% to close at $18.45 after climbing around 18% on Thursday. Faraday Future is going public with Property Solutions Acquisition in a deal that values the company at $3.4 billion.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) surged 19.5% to close at $110.49.
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) gained 19.2% to close at $14.25 after the company reported a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) surged 19.2% to close at $3.60. Lion, earlier during the month, announced the acquisition of Lion FinTech Group.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares climbed 18.7% to close at $1.65 amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest, particularly from Reddit, in the stock.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) rose 18.7% to close at $3.05.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) jumped 18.4% to close at $3.73. Aditxt recently secured $5 million financing to scale AditxtScore operational capacity.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) gained 18.2% to close at $3.89. Mercurity Fintech Holding is expected to hold extraordinary general meeting on February 5, 2021.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) gained 18.1% to close at $8.94 amid a spike in overseas shipping stocks.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) shares climbed 17% to close at $8.21 after the company reported a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) gained 16.6% to close at $5.87. Sino-Global named Lei Nie as Chief Operating Officer and Xintang You as Chief Technology Officer.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) surged 16.4% to close at $12.75.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) rose 15.9% to close at $34.84.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) gained 15.9% to close at $3.35.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) surged 15.4% to close at $3.82.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) jumped 14.7% to close at $10.49.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) gained 14.5% to close at $8.92 after Cantor Fitgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $10 per share.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) gained 14.3% to close at $10.45.
- Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALUS) shares gained 13.5% to close at $11.68. FREYR entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 10.8% to close at $7.67. MoneyGram recently announced the expansion of its Visa debit card deposit service across Europe.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) gained 10.3% to close at $2.79.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) shares rose 10.2% to close at $4.65.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares rose 8.1% to close at $0.7280 after adding around 10% on Thursday.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) climbed 7.2% to close at $56.43 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.55 to $0.75 per share on sales of $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares gained 6.7% to close at $617.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) rose 5.9% to close at $169.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $2 billion buyback..
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares dipped 55.6% to close at $11.11 on Friday after jumping 959% on Thursday.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 42.4% to close at $3.32 after climbing 206% on Thursday. The company reached an agreement with MRMP Stockholders to end potential proxy contest.
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) declined 41.3% to close at $2.42 after jumping around 166% on Thursday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares fell 41% to close at $5.30 after climbing 133% on Thursday.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 38.8% to close at $47.85 after the company issued weak preliminary sales results for Q4 and FY20. The company also reported a $225 million investment from HIG Capital via convertible preferred stock.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 33.5% to close at $1.39 after jumping 83% on Thursday.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) shares fell 34.2% to close at $3.35 after the company reported pricing of $20 million underwritten offering.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) fell 32.9% to close at $168.42.
- 500.com Limited (NASDAQ: WBAI) dipped 30.8% to close at $10.45. 500.com recently entered into a share subscription agreement, pursuant to which it has conditionally agreed to subscribe for shares of Loto Interactive Limited.
- JanOne Inc. (NYSE: JAN) fell 30.6% to close at $9.01 after the company priced a $6 million offering at $10.50 per share.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 28.3% to close at $4.71 after climbing over 51% on Thursday.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) shares fell 27.6% to close at $14.20 after surging 62% on Thursday.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 27% to close at $2.11 after jumping 102% on Thursday.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: HUSA) fell 26% to close at $2.28 after jumping 47% on Thursday. Houston American recently entered at-the-market issuance sales agreement pursuant to which co may sell, at its option, up $4.8 million in shares of common stock.
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: SNMP) fell 25.3% to close at $1.03
- after climbing over 46% on Thursday.
- Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) fell 25.3% to close at $4.6944 following a 36% surge on Thursday.
- Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) fell 25.2% to close at $1.19 after surging over 51% on Thursday.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) fell 24% to close at $2.05.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 23.4% to close at $0.9351 after the company reported a $10 million bought-deal offering of common stock.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) shares dropped 23.3% to close at $2.41 after the company announced a common stock offering of 20.83 million shares at $2.40 per share.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) declined 21.6% to close at $7.71.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) dropped 21.2% to close at $12.69. Tian Ruixiang, last week, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) fell 20.4% to close at $17.81.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 17.9% to close at $1.15 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock at $1.11 per share.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 17.7% to close at $6.71.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 17.5% to close at $8.23 after jumping 60% on Thursday.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) dropped 17.4% to close at $15.70.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 17.3% to close at $4.55 after the company announced Q3 results and reported pricing of $12.1 million follow-on underwritten offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) dropped 17.1% to close at $6.64.
- Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) fell 16.8% to close at $91.39.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares fell 16.7% to close at $4.00 after the company reported a $10 million private placement priced at the market.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 16% to close at $3.68.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) fell 15% to close at $4.01.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) dipped 13.6% to close at $2.55.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) fell 13.5% to close at $2.82.
- Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) fell 12.9% to close at $11.32. Home Point Capital priced its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares at $13.00 per share.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) dipped 10.7% to close at $85.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) dipped 10.5% to close at $11.40. Agrify, on Thursday, reported pricing of upsized $54 million initial public offering.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) fell 10.1% to close at $3.10 after surging around 53% on Thursday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 9.3% to close at $1.46 after the company reported a $14.4 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) dipped 8.4% to close at $450.11 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 5.7% to close at $17.55 after the company announced a $50 million proposed public offering of common stock.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas