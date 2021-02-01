Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The manufacturing PMI for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is projected to rise to 58 in January from prior reading of 57.1.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM’s index is likely to decline to 60 in January from previous reading of 60.7.
- Data on construction spending for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending rising 0.8% in December.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 3:10 p.m. ET.
