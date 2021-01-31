Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Melvin Lost 53% in January, Hurt by GameStop, Other Bets
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Melvin Lost 53% in January, Hurt by GameStop, Other Bets

The hedge fund Melvin Capital, which has been at the heart of the GameStop frenzy, lost about 53% in January, The Wall Street Journal has reported. 

What Happened: Founded in 2014 by Gabe Plotkin, a former portfolio manager for Steve Cohen, Melvin ended January with more than $8 billion in assets, after starting the year with roughly $12.5 billion, according to WSJ.

The $8 billion includes $2.75 billion in funds that Citadel LLC and Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management put into the hedge fund last Monday as Melvin faced losses throughout its portfolio, including steep ones from those against GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)

According to the Wall Street Journal, Citadel, its partners and Point72 have lost money on the Melvin deal so far. However, the report says some new and existing clients have shown interest in investing money in Melvin by February 1. 

Why It Matters: The hedge funds have been at the center of the extreme short-squeeze plays that have transpired over the past few weeks, in a drama portrayed as everyday retail traders taking the fight to Wall Street hedge funds. GameStop has been the chief stock among them, though by no means not the only one.

At times the saga has taken nasty turns. Cohen announced yesterday that he took his Twitter page down earlier in the week because of threats against his family.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Dogecoin, Caught Up In Reddit Frenzy, Remains Low After Rally
Why Technical Analysis Has Value In A Broken Market
5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy Other Than Dogecoin Or Bitcoin
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, Quantumscape, Commodities And More
Mets Owner Steve Cohen Shuts Down Twitter Account After Receiving Threats
Trading Platform Company IG Group Joins In Halting Of New Trades in GameStop, AMC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Citadel LLC Citron Research Gabe Plotkin Melvin CapitalNews Short Sellers Hedge Funds General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com