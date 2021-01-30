Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mets Owner Steve Cohen Shuts Down Twitter Account After Receiving Threats
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
Share:
Mets Owner Steve Cohen Shuts Down Twitter Account After Receiving Threats

The founder of hedge fund Point72 and owner of the New York Mets Steve Cohen has deactivated his Twitter account after his family received threats this week amid the GameStop trading fiasco, Bloomberg and ESPN have reported. 

What Happened: In a statement, Cohen said he was taking down the Twitter page because it had been "overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats."

In The Crossfire: Cohen got caught in the crossfire between the day traders who ran up GameStop's share prices and hedge funds racking up losses on short positions this week, with traders viewing him as part of the Wall Street elite.

Point72 was among those funds. The firm reportedly lost 15% this year thanks to the GameStop spike. Point72 also on Monday said it was investing $750 million in Melvin Capital Management, another GameStop short seller. It joined Citadel, which invested $2 billion.‪

On Thursday, he faced flak from the Twitter community and Reddit traders over his hedge fund’s bet. Cohen also engaged in a heated Twitter argument with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who accused Cohen of involvement with trading restrictions in GameStop.

Gary Anglebrandt contributed to this story.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Trading Platform Company IG Group Joins In Halting Of New Trades in GameStop, AMC
Robinhood's User Agreement Likely Protects It From Lawsuits: Reuters
Robinhood Posts Explanation About Its Decision To Restrict Stock Purchases
Private Equity Firm Silver Lake Cashes In AMC Shares For A $113 Million Gain
Robinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACs
Tough Close To A Rough Week: Change In Tone Despite Strong Apple, Microsoft Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: citadel Dave Portnoy Melvin Capital Point72 Reddit rally Short Squeeze Steve CohenNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com