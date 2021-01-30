Mets Owner Steve Cohen Shuts Down Twitter Account After Receiving Threats

The founder of hedge fund Point72 and owner of the New York Mets Steve Cohen has deactivated his Twitter account after his family received threats this week amid the GameStop trading fiasco, Bloomberg and ESPN have reported.

What Happened: In a statement, Cohen said he was taking down the Twitter page because it had been "overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats."

In The Crossfire: Cohen got caught in the crossfire between the day traders who ran up GameStop's share prices and hedge funds racking up losses on short positions this week, with traders viewing him as part of the Wall Street elite.

Point72 was among those funds. The firm reportedly lost 15% this year thanks to the GameStop spike. Point72 also on Monday said it was investing $750 million in Melvin Capital Management, another GameStop short seller. It joined Citadel, which invested $2 billion.‪

On Thursday, he faced flak from the Twitter community and Reddit traders over his hedge fund’s bet. Cohen also engaged in a heated Twitter argument with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who accused Cohen of involvement with trading restrictions in GameStop.

Gary Anglebrandt contributed to this story.