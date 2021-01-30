Market Overview

Trading Platform Company IG Group Joins In Halting Of New Trades in GameStop, AMC
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
January 30, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
London-based trading platform operator IG Group Holdings Plc said today that it will halt all new positions in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC).

What Happened: The company announced this today in a tweet, citing "extreme volatility."

Why It Matters: IG is the latest platform to use these restrictions.

Robinhood did so on Thursday and immediately got hit with blowback far and wide. This forced it to have to explain in a blog post last night that its decision had to do with avoiding a breach of its deposit requirements with clearinghouses — not part of a conspiracy to soak everyday traders at the behest of powerful Wall Street interests.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash.

 

Posted-In: Reddit rally Short Squeeze

