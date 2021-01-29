Robinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACs

Robinhood added additional restrictions to trades on its platform late Friday.

The restrictions include the ability to only buy one share of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), one of the hottest stocks this week and one that has led to a major short squeeze.

Robinhood also placed restrictions on Thursday that halted the buying of certain stocks.

The list of stocks that now have limited restrictions has climbed to 50, according to CNBC. Here is a look at the 50 stocks with restrictions on Robinhood and the current limit on the number of shares and options you can purchase.

(NASDAQ: AAL): 1 share, 10 options Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB): 1 share, standard limits

(NYSE: AG): 1 share, standard limits AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC): 1 share, 10 options

(NASDAQ: AMD): 1 share, standard limits BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB): 1 share, 10 options

(NASDAQ: BBBY): 1 share, 10 options BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY): 1 share

(NASDAQ: BYND): 1 share, standard limits Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV): 1 share, standard limits

(NASDAQ: CLOV) 1 share, standard limits Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS): 1 share, standard limits

(NASDAQ: CTRM): 5 shares Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR): 5 shares, 10 options

(NASDAQ: EZGO): 5 share General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM): 1 share, standard limits

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE): 5 share, standard limits

(NYSE: HIMS): 1 share, standard limits Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO): 1 share, standard limits

(NYSE: IPOE): 1 share, standard limits Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF): 1 share, standard limits

(NASDAQ: JAGX): 5 share, standard limits Koss Corp (NASDAQ: KOSS): 1 share

(NASDAQ: LLIT): 5 share Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA): 1 share, standard limits

(NASDAQ: NAKD): 5 shares The9 Ltd (NASDAQ: NCTY): 1 share

(NYSE: NOK): 5 shares, 10 options Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX): 1 share, standard limits

(NASDAQ: OPEN): 1 share, standard limits Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT): 1 share, standard limits

(NYSE: RLX): 1 share, standard limits Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY): 5 shares, standard limits

(NASDAQ: SBUX): 1 share, standard limits Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS): 1 share

(NASDAQ: SIEB): 1 share, standard limits iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV): 1 share, standard limits

(NASDAQ: SNDL): 5 shares, 10 options Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (NYSE: SOXL): 1 share, standard limits

(NASDAQ: SRNE): 1 share, standard limits Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK): 1 share, standard limits

(NYSE: TGC): 5 shares Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ: TIRX): 1 share

(NYSE: TR): 1 share, 10 options Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG): 55 shares, 10 options

(NASDAQ: WKHS): 1 share, standard limits Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM): 1 share, standard limits

Why It’s Important: The list includes many of the high-flying popular among retail traders. Today’s list puts restrictions on several blue chip stocks for the first time, with stocks like General Motors and Starbucks having purchase limits.

SPACs are also among the stocks restricted by Robinhood, including some completed SPAC merger companies, SPACs with pending deals and SPACs searching for targets hit by the restrictions.

Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV, NAKD, SNDL.

