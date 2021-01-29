Robinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACs
Robinhood added additional restrictions to trades on its platform late Friday.
The restrictions include the ability to only buy one share of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), one of the hottest stocks this week and one that has led to a major short squeeze.
Robinhood also placed restrictions on Thursday that halted the buying of certain stocks.
The list of stocks that now have limited restrictions has climbed to 50, according to CNBC. Here is a look at the 50 stocks with restrictions on Robinhood and the current limit on the number of shares and options you can purchase.
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL): 1 share, 10 options
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB): 1 share, standard limits
- First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG): 1 share, standard limits
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC): 1 share, 10 options
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD): 1 share, standard limits
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB): 1 share, 10 options
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY): 1 share, 10 options
- BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY): 1 share
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND): 1 share, standard limits
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV): 1 share, standard limits
- Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) 1 share, standard limits
- Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS): 1 share, standard limits
- Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM): 5 shares
- Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR): 5 shares, 10 options
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO): 5 share
- General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM): 1 share, standard limits
- GameStop Corp: 1 share, 5 options
- Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE): 5 share, standard limits
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS): 1 share, standard limits
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO): 1 share, standard limits
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NYSE: IPOE): 1 share, standard limits
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF): 1 share, standard limits
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX): 5 share, standard limits
- Koss Corp (NASDAQ: KOSS): 1 share
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT): 5 share
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA): 1 share, standard limits
- Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD): 5 shares
- The9 Ltd (NASDAQ: NCTY): 1 share
- Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK): 5 shares, 10 options
- Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX): 1 share, standard limits
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): 1 share, standard limits
- Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT): 1 share, standard limits
- RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX): 1 share, standard limits
- Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY): 5 shares, standard limits
- Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX): 1 share, standard limits
- Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS): 1 share
- Siebert Financial Corp (NASDAQ: SIEB): 1 share, standard limits
- iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV): 1 share, standard limits
- Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL): 5 shares, 10 options
- Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (NYSE: SOXL): 1 share, standard limits
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE): 1 share, standard limits
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK): 1 share, standard limits
- Tengasco (NYSE: TGC): 5 shares
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ: TIRX): 1 share
- Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR): 1 share, 10 options
- Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG): 55 shares, 10 options
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): 1 share, standard limits
- Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM): 1 share, standard limits
- Zomedica Corp (NYSE: ZOM): 5 shares
Why It’s Important: The list includes many of the high-flying popular among retail traders. Today’s list puts restrictions on several blue chip stocks for the first time, with stocks like General Motors and Starbucks having purchase limits.
SPACs are also among the stocks restricted by Robinhood, including some completed SPAC merger companies, SPACs with pending deals and SPACs searching for targets hit by the restrictions.
Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV, NAKD, SNDL.
