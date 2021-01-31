Home In Ski Resort Area Of Aspen, Colorado, Hits Market For $75 Million

The world appears to have gained a new crop of high-net-worth individuals, assuming the wealth-redistributing effects of the Reddit rally pan out.

These newly-minted millionaires now have an aspirational property they can consider for their next investment: A vacation getaway on Aspen Mountain in snowy Colorado that's been rented by A-listers such as Kylie Jenner is up for sale at an asking price of $75 million property.

The property is within walking distance of downtown Aspen and roughly 200 yards from "The Little Nell," a five-star hotel.

The home was built just last year and has almost 20,000 square feet of space, including seven bedrooms, seven full baths and two partial baths.

The mansion also comes with an indoor pool and hot tub, media room/theater, bowling alley, full spa, cathedral ceilings and five-car garage.

Earlier this year Kylie Cosmetics founder Jenner rented the Colorado palace to celebrate the New Year with family.

Aspen is well known as a wealthy winter resort community. The region is surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and forests for hiking, climbing, camping and biking.

The property is listed through Christie's International Real Estate. The address: 1001 Ute Avenue, Aspen, Colorado, 81611.

Photos courtesy Christie's International Real Estate.