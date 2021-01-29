Market Overview

3 Shipping Stocks Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
The shares of several shipping companies are trading higher on Friday amid a spike in overseas shipping stocks. There is no company-specific news.

TOPS Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) owns tanker vessels throughout the world. The company focuses on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. It generates revenue from the Time charter agreements.

TOPS Ships shares traded up 16.75% to $2.09. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.12 and a 52-week low of 95 cents.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE: NAT) owns and operates double hull crude oil tankers. It is an international tanker company that owns double-hull Suezmax tankers. It operates vessels in the spot market or on spot market-related charters pursuant to cooperative arrangements with third parties.

Nordic American Tanker shares traded up 4.74% to $2.98. The stock has a 52-week high of $9 and a 52-week low of $2.30.

EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) is a holding company. It is a provider of ocean-going transportation. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains including minor bulks such as aluminum, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

EuroDry shares traded up 19.29% to $9.03. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.20 and a 52-week low of $2.98.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

