Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower Friday amid overall market weakness as disappointing vaccine news from Johnson & Johnson, as well as recent speculative trading drive market volatility. The company reported quarterly results this week.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. It sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. It also makes solar roofs and plans to enter the HVAC market.

Tesla shares traded down 4.91% to $794.38. The stock has a 52-week high of $900.40 and a 52-week low of $70.10.