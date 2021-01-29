Why Tanzanian Gold's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE: TRX) shares are trading higher as speculative retail trading drives volatility in several stocks.

Tanzanian Gold is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition of interests and the exploration of natural resource properties. Its mineral properties are located in the United Republic of Tanzania.

The company's main area of interest has been in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its advanced stage projects include the Buckreef project, Kigosi project, and Itetemia Gold project whereas, its exploration stage project consists of the Lunguya project, and the Luhala project.

Tanzanian Gold shares traded up 25.45% to 88 cents The stock has a 52-week high of $1.91 and a 52-week low of 36 cents.