68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares jumped 312.1% to $15.29 on heavy volume.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) shares gained 121.2% to $16.83. Ault Global Holdings reported it has sold 229,000 shares of common stock of Universal Security Instruments at $10 per share in open market.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) jumped 110% to $5.10 after the company announced the acquisition of Quellis Biosciences.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares jumped 63.4% to $316.34 after Robinhood said it would allow some buying of the stocks on Friday after sparking outrage over discontinuing purchases of GME, AMC, and high stocks seeing social media interest. The company’s stock dropped over 44% on Thursday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 60.7% to $2.41. LMF Acquisition Opportunities reported closing of $103.5 million upsized initial public offering, including full exercise of the overallotment option.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 59.3% to $213.49 after the company said Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-COV2373 showed 89.3% efficacy in Phase 3 trials conducted in the United Kingdom.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 52.7% to $65.31. Koss swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company’s stock tumbled around 28% on Thursday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) climbed 47% to $12.69 after Robinhood said it would allow some buying of the stocks on Friday after sparking outrage over discontinuing purchases of GME, AMC, and high stocks seeing social media interest. The company’s stock dropped over 56% on Thursday.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) rose 46.1% to $5.61 after the company reported the FDA lifted a clinical hold on the BPX-601 Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 35% to $4.07. Lion, earlier during the month, announced the acquisition of Lion FinTech Group.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 29.6% to $20.00 after climbing around 18% on Thursday. Faraday Future is going public with Property Solutions Acquisition in a deal that values the company at $3.4 billion.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 28.8% to $1.79 amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest, particularly from Reddit, in the stock.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 28.8% to $1.3780. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) gained 28.2% to $25.99.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares surged 28.2% to $6.03. Express shares dipped over 50% on Thursday after some brokerages limited trading in the stock amid heavy speculative retail trading in recent sessions.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) jumped 26.5% to $4.1626. Mercurity Fintech Holding is expected to hold extraordinary general meeting on February 5, 2021.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 25.6% to $8.89 after surging 34% on Thursday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) rose 24.1% to $4.27.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) surged 23.3% to $72.89.
- Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALUS) shares surged 21.5% to $12.51. FREYR entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) gained 21.3% to $5.46.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged 20.2% to $10.71.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) jumped 20.2% to $3.04.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 20% to $8.31. MoneyGram recently announced the expansion of its Visa debit card deposit service across Europe.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) rose 19.9% to $10.96.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) shares jumped 18.4% to $8.31 after the company reported a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) shares gained 18% to $4.97.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares jumped 17.5% to $679.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) jumped 17.5% to $9.15 after Cantor Fitgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $10 per share.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares climbed 17.3% to $0.79 after adding around 10% on Thursday.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) gained 14.4% to $34.38.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 13.2% to $22.55 after climbing 11% on Thursday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 12.2% to $22.32. Marathon Patent Group said it has provided a one-year grant to world-renowned bitcoin core developer Jonas Schnelli.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 11% to $21.63 after jumping over 21% on Thursday. Bit Digital, earlier during the month, announced it entered into an $80 million equity line facility.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) rose 10.4% to $176.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $2 billion buyback..
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 10% to $5.43 after surging over 15% on Thursday.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) climbed 9.5% to $57.66 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.55 to $0.75 per share on sales of $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) rose 7.4% to $69.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 7.3% to $15.72 after dropping over 41% on Thursday. Robinhood said it would allow some buying of the stocks on Friday after sparking outrage over discontinuing purchases of GME, AMC, and high stocks seeing social media interest.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares tumbled 50.2% to $12.46 after jumping 959% on Thursday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares dipped 37.4% to $5.62 after climbing 133% on Thursday.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) dropped 36.3% to $3.67 after climbing 206% on Thursday. The company reached an agreement with MRMP Stockholders to end potential proxy contest.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) fell 35.8% to $161.09.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) dipped 32.3% to $52.93 after the company issued weak preliminary sales results for Q4 and FY20. The company also reported a $225 million investment from HIG Capital via convertible preferred stock.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) shares declined 30.7% to $3.53 after the company reported pricing of $20 million underwritten offering.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares dropped 30.1% to $2.02 after jumping 102% on Thursday.
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) fell 25.7% to $3.06 after jumping around 166% on Thursday.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) shares dropped 24.5% to $14.79 after surging 62% on Thursday.
- Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) fell 23.8% to $1.2124 after surging over 51% on Thursday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 23.4% to $1.60 after jumping 83% on Thursday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) dipped 23.3% to $7.66 after jumping 60% on Thursday.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 21.6% to $5.15 after climbing over 51% on Thursday.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: HUSA) fell 20% to $2.4650 after jumping 47% on Thursday. Houston American recently entered at-the-market issuance sales agreement pursuant to which co may sell, at its option, up $4.8 million in shares of common stock.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) dipped 20% to $2.15.
- Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) dropped 19.6% to $5.05 following a 36% surge on Thursday.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) shares fell 18.8% to $2.55 after the company announced a common stock offering of 20.83 million shares at $2.40 per share.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 18% to $1.00 after the company reported a $10 million bought-deal offering of common stock.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 16.2% to $4.61 after the company announced Q3 results and reported pricing of $12.1 million follow-on underwritten offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares fell 16% to $4.0350 after the company reported a $10 million private placement priced at the market.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 15% to $1.1911 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock at $1.11 per share.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) fell 14.5% to $2.95 after surging around 53% on Thursday.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) dipped 12.8% to $11.10. Agrify, on Thursday, reported pricing of upsized $54 million initial public offering.
- 500.com Limited (NASDAQ: WBAI) dipped 12.8% to $13.16. 500.com recently entered into a share subscription agreement, pursuant to which it has conditionally agreed to subscribe for shares of Loto Interactive Limited.
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: SNMP) fell 11.6% to $1.22 after climbing over 46% on Thursday.
- Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 11% to $16.56 after the company announced a $50 million proposed public offering of common stock.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) dipped 9.5% to $86.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 8.2% to $1.4789 after the company reported a $14.4 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) dipped 7.6% to $453.80 following downbeat quarterly sales.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas