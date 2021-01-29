Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Siebert Financial's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Why Siebert Financial's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares are trading higher Friday as speculative retail trading drives volatility in the stock.

Siebert Financial Corp is a holding company. It conducts retail discount brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The firm mainly provides online and traditional brokerage and related services to retail investors and also acts as an investment advisor for its subsidiary. The company operates in the securities brokerage and asset management industry.

Siebert Financial shares traded up 281.40% to $14.15. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.50 and a 52-week low of $3.13.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIEB)

68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Caterpillar Earnings Top Expectations
46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com