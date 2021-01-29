Why Siebert Financial's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares are trading higher Friday as speculative retail trading drives volatility in the stock.

Siebert Financial Corp is a holding company. It conducts retail discount brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The firm mainly provides online and traditional brokerage and related services to retail investors and also acts as an investment advisor for its subsidiary. The company operates in the securities brokerage and asset management industry.

Siebert Financial shares traded up 281.40% to $14.15. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.50 and a 52-week low of $3.13.