Why LM Funding America's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
LM Funding America (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares are trading higher following the closing of its LMF Acquisition Opportunities IPO.

LM Funding America is a financial services company. The company provides funding to nonprofit community associations located in the state of Florida and to nonprofit community associations in the states of Washington and Colorado. Its products include Original Product and New Neighbor Guaranty.

LM Funding America shares traded up 54.59% to $2.32. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.89 and a 52-week low of 30 cents.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

