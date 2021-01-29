Why LM Funding America's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

LM Funding America (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares are trading higher following the closing of its LMF Acquisition Opportunities IPO.

LM Funding America is a financial services company. The company provides funding to nonprofit community associations located in the state of Florida and to nonprofit community associations in the states of Washington and Colorado. Its products include Original Product and New Neighbor Guaranty.

LM Funding America shares traded up 54.59% to $2.32. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.89 and a 52-week low of 30 cents.