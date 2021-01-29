Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Koss Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Share:
Why Koss Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares are trading higher Friday amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock. The company also reported earnings Thursday afternoon.

Koss reported quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, up from losses of $(0.03) per share from the same period last year. The company reported $4.93 million in sales this quarter, up from $4.16 million the same period last year.

Koss Corp is a engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. It operates in the audio/video industry segment of the home entertainment industry.

The company markets a line of headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise-canceling headphones

Koss shares traded up 131.72% to $97.23. The stock has a 52-week high of $127.45 and a 52-week low of 80 cents.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KOSS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Here's Which Brokerages, Platforms Have Blocked Trading In Volatile Stocks
70 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com