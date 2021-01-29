Why Koss Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares are trading higher Friday amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock. The company also reported earnings Thursday afternoon.

Koss reported quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, up from losses of $(0.03) per share from the same period last year. The company reported $4.93 million in sales this quarter, up from $4.16 million the same period last year.

Koss Corp is a engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. It operates in the audio/video industry segment of the home entertainment industry.

The company markets a line of headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise-canceling headphones

Koss shares traded up 131.72% to $97.23. The stock has a 52-week high of $127.45 and a 52-week low of 80 cents.