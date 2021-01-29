Why Novavax, Adamis Pharma And More Are Moving Today

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy, and opioid overdose. Its SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are used in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares traded down 14.64% to $1.20. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.34 and a 52-week low of 27 cents.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $50 million proposed public offering of common stock.

Evelo Biosciences is an immuno-microbiome company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, oncology, neuroinflammation, metabolism, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. The company develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network.

Evelo Biosciences shares traded down 8.06% to $17.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.93 and a 52-week low of $3.01.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported the FDA lifted a clinical hold on the BPX-601 Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its research areas are cellular immunotherapies for hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood diseases.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares traded up 33.85% to $5.14. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.60 and a 52-week low of $2.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates 89.3% efficacy in the UK Phase 3 trial.

Novavax works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats.

Novavax shares traded up 66.73% to $223.43. The stock has a 52-week high of $235.50 and a 52-week low of $6.26.