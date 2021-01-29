Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'I'll Take Two Tacos, Please': Chipotle Testing Carside Pickup
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
'I'll Take Two Tacos, Please': Chipotle Testing Carside Pickup

Casual fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) announced Thursday a new initiative called Chipotle Carside, which offers its menu items delivered to a parked car, although this is far from the first in the restaurant industry to do so.

Order From Your Car: Chipotle is testing a new initiative where clients place a digital order and a Chipotle team member will bring the completed order directly to a parked car. Guests will need to provide a few pieces of information, including car color and type.

Chipotle's offering builds on recent momentum in its digital business. The company said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, one-out-of-three new customers have tried to order food through one of the digital channels.

In the third quarter of 2020, Chipotle's digital sales tripled year-over-year and accounted for 48.8% of total sales.

Related Link: 3 Reasons Why Chipotle's Stock Could Hit $1,650

Nothing New: Chipotle's program will likely be welcomed by customers looking for more ways to conveniently safely order food. But the concept of the carside pickup option dates back to at least 2005. Dine Brands Global Inc's (NYSE: DIN) Applebee's chain offered its Carside to Go service for more than 15 years.

Chipotle is testing the Chipotle Carside at 29 restaurants in California.

(Photo: Chipotle)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
3 Reasons Why Chipotle's Stock Could Hit $1,650
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
McDonald's Chicken Sandwich Takes Flight Among New Offerings By National Chains
10 Top SPAC Picks For Investors To Consider In 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: digital Fast Food foodNews Restaurants Small Cap General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com