Alternet's To Roll Out Ride-Sharing Electric Bikes By July
- Alternet Systems, Inc.’s (OTC: ALYI) first ride-sharing electric motorcycles are slated to hit the market by July 2021.
- The company has procured a delivery order for 2000 electric motorcycles in Kenya for the motorcycle taxi market. The first delivery schedule for July will serve as the first phase of support for the ride-sharing service trial.
- ALYI continues to build its electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in Sub Saharan Africa, despite its lowest per capita transportation ratio.
- ALYI’s launch of a yearly electric vehicle race, concurrently with an electric mobility symposium and expo, has the potential to attract talent to team up with ALYI’s EV ecosystem and contribute towards innovative solutions.
- ALYI’s financing partner and EV ecosystem collaborator RevoltTOKEN have provided capital towards the progress of ALYI to date.
- RevoltTOKEN intends to introduce a dedicated cryptocurrency via an Initial Coin Offering (ICO).
- The company will announce a more comprehensive presentation of its EV ecosystem strategy next week.
- Price action: ALYI shares are up by 3.75% at $0.0415 on the last check Friday.
