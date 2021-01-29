Market Overview

Alternet's To Roll Out Ride-Sharing Electric Bikes By July
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
  • Alternet Systems, Inc.’s (OTC: ALYIfirst ride-sharing electric motorcycles are slated to hit the market by July 2021.
  • The company has procured a delivery order for 2000 electric motorcycles in Kenya for the motorcycle taxi market. The first delivery schedule for July will serve as the first phase of support for the ride-sharing service trial.
  • ALYI continues to build its electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in Sub Saharan Africa, despite its lowest per capita transportation ratio.  
  • ALYI’s launch of a yearly electric vehicle race, concurrently with an electric mobility symposium and expo, has the potential to attract talent to team up with ALYI’s EV ecosystem and contribute towards innovative solutions.
  • ALYI’s financing partner and EV ecosystem collaborator RevoltTOKEN have provided capital towards the progress of ALYI to date.
  • RevoltTOKEN intends to introduce a dedicated cryptocurrency via an Initial Coin Offering (ICO).
  • The company will announce a more comprehensive presentation of its EV ecosystem strategy next week.
  • Price action: ALYI shares are up by 3.75% at $0.0415 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric bikes Electric Vehicle EVs

