Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 57 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $218.00.

(AMEX:PZG) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.59 on Friday, moving up 29.48%. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UUU) shares were up 62.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.30.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.