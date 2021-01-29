Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2021 10:21am
During Friday's morning session, 57 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UUU) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the biggest gainer, trading up 274.39% to reach its 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $218.00.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $185.98. Shares traded up 12.12%.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $188.34 Friday. The stock was up 12.92% for the day.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares were up 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $234.30.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.00 on Friday morning, moving up 6.33%.
  • Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.65. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were up 47.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $205.14 for a change of up 47.81%.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.26%.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stock set a new 52-week high of $167.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.41%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $73.28 with a daily change of up 8.48%.
  • PLDT (NYSE:PHI) shares broke to $35.49 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.88%.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares were up 26.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.95.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $689.00 on Friday morning, moving up 14.46%.
  • Primerica (NYSE:PRI) shares hit $142.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.95%.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares were up 2.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60 for a change of up 2.12%.
  • Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares were up 8.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.89.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares hit $64.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.01%.
  • Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares set a new yearly high of $4.03 this morning. The stock was up 6.68% on the session.
  • Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOE) shares were up 27.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.25 for a change of up 27.64%.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares were up 8.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.60.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.67 Friday. The stock was up 9.7% for the day.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.25. The stock traded up 4.54% on the session.
  • Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) shares broke to $15.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.75%.
  • Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.70 for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares set a new yearly high of $8.75 this morning. The stock was up 15.18% on the session.
  • Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) shares hit a yearly high of $19.98. The stock traded up 5.07% on the session.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares set a new yearly high of $13.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) shares hit a yearly high of $9.31. The stock traded up 15.02% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares hit $13.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.06 on Friday morning, moving up 1.98%.
  • Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.12%.
  • Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.40. The stock traded down 1.87% on the session.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.97 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
  • Property Solutions (NASDAQ:PSAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.65 Friday. The stock was up 26.31% for the day.
  • EVI Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EVI) shares broke to $38.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.22%.
  • Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) shares hit $13.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 20.94%.
  • Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares hit a yearly high of $18.48. The stock traded up 274.39% on the session.
  • Cellular Biomedicine Gr (NASDAQ:CBMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.60 on Friday morning, moving up 10.75%.
  • Tanzanian Gold Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:TRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.91 Friday. The stock was up 148.82% for the day.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares were up 0.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.56 for a change of up 0.94%.
  • DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE:DUC) shares broke to $10.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.83 on Friday, moving up 0.38%.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.74 on Friday morning, moving up 2.5%.
  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.63 on Friday morning, moving up 9.5%.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares hit $15.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.99. Shares traded up 1.81%.
  • Golden Minerals Company Common Stock (AMEX:AUMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.88 on Friday, moving up 22.08%.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.90. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares were up 3.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.79.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares broke to $3.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.1%.
  • ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.77. The stock traded up 4.3% on the session.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares set a new yearly high of $8.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $1.70. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
  • Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:PZG) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.59 on Friday, moving up 29.48%.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UUU) shares were up 62.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.30.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

 

46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

