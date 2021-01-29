Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AppHarvest Completes Merger With Novus Capital, Begins Trading Monday
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:
AppHarvest Completes Merger With Novus Capital, Begins Trading Monday

AgTech company AppHarvest confirmed Friday morning the completion of its previously announced business combination with Novus Capital Corp (NASDAQ: NOVS).

What Happened: The combined entity will be named AppHarvest and its stock will trade on the Nasdaq on Feb. 1 under a new ticker symbol "APPH." AppHarvest CEO and Founder Jonathan Webb will lead the new company.

The business combination was first announced on Sept. 29, 2020. AppHarvest's backers include AOL co-founder Steve Case and NBA star Blake Griffin. Notable celebrity chef and entrepreneur Martha Stewart is a member of the company's board.

Related Link: AppHarvest's Ag Tech Play: Updates From The Martha Stewart-Linked SPAC IPO Prospect

Why It's Important: AppHarvest's recent milestones include the first-ever shipment of beefsteak tomatoes to select national grocers, including Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), among others.

What's Next: AppHarvest announced on Oct. 20, 2020, it started constructing a second high-tech controlled environment agriculture facility in Central Appalachia. Six days after the company confirmed, construction commenced on the third facility in Berea, Kentucky and will be 15 acres once complete.

(Photo: AppHarvest)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOVS)

AppHarvest's Ag Tech Play: Updates From The Martha Stewart-Linked SPAC IPO Prospect
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AppHarvest food Jonathan Webb SPACNews Small Cap IPOs Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com