101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares jumped 959.3% to close at $25.00 on Thursday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) surged 133.2% to close at $8.98.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) shares gained 62.2% to close at $19.60.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares jumped 59.9% to close at $9.98 on Thursday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares rose 58.3% to close at $16.24 after declining over 17% on Wednesday. The9 recently signed five legally binding Memorandum of Understanding with five Bitcoin mining machine owners to purchase Bitcoin mining machines by the issuance of Class A ordinary shares.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) shares surged 52.6% to close at $3.45.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) shares rose 51.4% to close at $6.57.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares surged 49.8% to close at $54.00.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: HUSA) shares rose 47.4% to close at $3.08. Houston American recently entered at-the-market issuance sales agreement pursuant to which co may sell, at its option, up $4.8 million in shares of common stock.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMP) gained 37.7% to close at $5.07. Armata Pharmaceuticals disclosed a $20 million investment to support advancement of the company's bacteriophage development programs.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares gained 37.3% to close at $0.8250 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) jumped 37.1% to close at $4.80. Cancer Genetics reported a $10 million private placement priced at the market.
- JanOne Inc. (NYSE: JAN) shares surged 36.5% to close at $12.99 amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock.
- Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) shares rose 36.1% to close at $6.29.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) jumped 33.6% to close at $7.08.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares gained 30.8% to close at $12.75 after climbing around 18% on Wednesday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) surged 30.2% to close at $9.83.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) gained 30% to close at $8.15.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) jumped 29.1% to close at $9.41 as the company reported strategic partnerships to significantly increase car supply on the HyreCar platform in key markets.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares gained 28.2% to close at $8.51 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $49 per share.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) gained 27.4% to close at $12.74.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) climbed 27.3% to close at $16.56 after declining over 11% on Wednesday.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) surged 25% to close at $8.01. Indonesia Energy filed for mixed shelf of up to $50 million.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) gained 24.6% to close at $19.33 as the company reported increased stake in LegalSimpli Software subsidiary from 51% to 82.6%.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) surged 23.1% to close at $2.93 as traderd on social media circulates January 17-dated slideshow presentation with apparent same information that was published October 30, 2020.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) jumped 22.7% to close at $4.38.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares gained 21.4% to close at $16.86.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) surged 21.3% to close at $19.54 as markets rebounded following Wednesday's selloff.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) gained 20.8% to close at $33.60.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P (NYSE: CELP) surged 20.7% to close at $3.26.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) rose 20.2% to close at $36.62. Surgery Partners priced 7.5 million share common stock offering at $30.25 per share.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) gained 20.1% to close at $38.00 after the company highlighted the receipt of $1 billion in lifetime revenue on e-commerce marketplaces and announced compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) gained 19.7% to close at $7.57.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) jumped 19.4% to close at $2.95.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) jumped 18.9% to close at $5.28.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) shares surged 18.7% to close at $15.43. Faraday Future and Property Solutions Acquisition announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination.
- American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) climbed 17.9% to close at $93.62 as the company agreed to sell its Great American Life Insurance Company subsidiary to MassMutual for $3.5 billion.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) climbed 17.1% to close at $5.62.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) jumped 17% to close at $4.76.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) gained 16% to close at $5.03. Sino-Global Shipping recently filed for resale of up to 1.17 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) jumped 16% to close at $8.98.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) climbed 15.3% to close at $21.54 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) climbed 14.8% to close at $0.61 after climbing around 36% on Wednesday. Castor Maritime, on Wednesday, filed for mixed shelf of up to $700 million.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) gained 14.5% to close at $138.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised its FY21 EPS guidance.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) gained 13.7% to close at $0.6026 after jumping over 10% on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty released 'request for appeal' of pebble project permitting decision.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) gained 13.7% to close at $7.62.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) surged 12% to close at $4.56.
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) gained 12% to close at $8.40 after the company reported preliminary Q2 results.
- Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares rose 11.7% to close at $10.96 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: AAU) gained 9.9% to close at $0.5887 after dropping over 7% on Wednesday.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 8.1% to close at $2.40 after climbing around 5% on Wednesday.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares gained 8.1% to close at $3.74.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) rose 7.5% to close at $56.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 earnings guidance.
- Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) rose 6.1% to close at $39.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) rose 4.5% to close at $75.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 guidance.
Losers
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 56.6% to close at $8.63 on Thursday as WallStreetBets briefly disappeared from Reddit and was taken down by Discord. Robinhood users also can no longer enter new AMC Entertainment positions.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares dipped 50.8% to close at $4.70 on Thursday after climbing 214% on Wednesday. The stock has been volatile following increased interest from retail investor groups.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dipped 44.3% to close at $193.60 after jumping 135% on Wednesday. Robinhood users can no longer enter new GameStop positions. Screenshots from Robinhood users confirm GameStop's stock is "not supported on Robinhood." The commission-free broker is warning customers the platform will only handle orders to "close out your position." Customers are banned from purchasing additional shares.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 41.6% to close at $14.65 after jumping around 33% on Wednesday. BlackBerry recently announced it expanded its partnership with Baidu to power next generation autonomous driving technology.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 38.1% to close at $14.66 after WallStreetBets Subreddit switched to private forum. The company’s stock jumped 87% on Wednesday.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares fell 36.9% to close at $16.10. Tian Ruixiang shares jumped over 537% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 36.4% to close at $33.64 as WallStreetBets Subreddit switched to private forum. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $27 to $40.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) dipped 35.6% to close at $1.97. Genius Brands International shares jumped 81% on Wednesday after the company issued a sneak peek inro ira new animated series "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten."
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 34.2% to close at $4.28 after climbing around 56% on Wednesday.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) fell 31.1% to close at $10.33 after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) dropped 30.9% to close at $12.06 after climbing 32% on Wednesday.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) declined 29.3% to close at $58.73. Vir Biotechnology gained over 7% on Wednesday after the company, Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline announced a collaboration to evaluate a combination of Bamlanivimab with VIR-7831 for COVID-19.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 29% to close at $7.61.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares declined 28.4% to close at $4.69 after WallStreetBets Subreddit switched to private forum. Nokia said in a statement Wednesday it is not aware of any material event that could be causing the rise in its stock price.
- Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE: MSN) shares fell 28.1% to close at $1.56 after jumping over 73% on Wednesday.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares dropped 27.7% to close at $41.96 on Thursday amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock. The company’s stock added 480% on Wednesday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 26.9% to close at $3.01.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) fell 26.6% to close at $104.76 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dropped 24.8% to close at $5.10.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) dipped 24.3% to close at $122.00 after jumping 27% on Wednesday.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) declined 23.5% to close at $2.25.
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMN) fell 22.5% to close at $11.91. Lumen recently reported that State of Nebraska has selected the company to 'help it transition to a next generation 911 platform using the company's emergency service network, IP-based software, applications and call routing services.'
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dipped 22.4% to close at $19.40.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares fell 22.3% to close at $2.48 after WallStreetBets Subreddit switched to private forum. The company’s stock jumped 52% on Wednesday.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) dipped 21.7% to close at $34.49. Zymeworks said it demonstrated antitumor activity across all regimens and dose levels evaluated to date, including at the starting dose of 1 mg/kg once every two weeks.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) fell 21.2% to close at $4.10.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares tumbled 19.7% to close at $12.23. Sorrento Therapeutics reported positive preliminary results for its Phase 1 study of COVI-MSC for the treatment of ICU COVID-19 patients.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) fell 19.4% to close at $72.02.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) dropped 19.2% to close at $2.40.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 18.9% to close at $23.18.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) fell 18.8% to close at $9.69.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) dipped 18.5% to close at $24.28.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 18.4% to close at $18.78 after declining 8% on Wednesday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) dropped 18.3% to close at $9.87.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) fell 18.2% to close at $5.09. Ucommune reported pricing of $20 million underwritten offering.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) tumbled 17.3% to close at $3.99.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) fell 15.1% to close at $19.01.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares fell 13.6% to close at $6.79. Aemetis, last week, announced that its "Carbon Zero" biofuels production process has received a total of $16.8 millionof solar energy and other energy efficiency grants to fund upgrades of the Keyes, California plant to support the production of zero carbon renewable fuel.
- A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) fell 13.5% to close at $2.25.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) fell 13.4% to close at $157.17. National Beverage shares gained 40% on Wednesday amid increased interest from retail investors looking for plays with high short interest.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 9.8% to close at $2.02. T2 Biosystems dropped over 20% on Wednesday after issuing weak sales forecast.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 8.6% to close at $2.01 after dipping around 23% on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences, on Tuesday, highlightd issuance of US patent for 'Systems and Methods for Imaging Biological Tissue Structures.'
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) fell 8.4% to close at $194.60 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) fell 8.1% to close at $18.14 after dropping over 11% on Wednesday.
- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) shares fell 6.5% to close at $2.16 after tumbling over 10% on Wednesday.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares fell 6.3% to close at $2.08 after declining 15% on Wednesday.
