Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The employment cost index for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is projected to increase a quarter-over-quarter 0.5% during the quarter.
- Data on personal income and outlays will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is likely to increase 0.1% in December, while personal consumption expenditures might decline 0.5%.
- The Chicago PMI for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 58.5 in January from previous reading of 59.5.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 79.2 in January from prior reading of 80.7.
- The pending home sales index for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Pending home sales are likely to drop 0.3% last month.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for December will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak again at 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 4:25 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets