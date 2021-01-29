Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2021 4:11am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • The employment cost index for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is projected to increase a quarter-over-quarter 0.5% during the quarter.
  • Data on personal income and outlays will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is likely to increase 0.1% in December, while personal consumption expenditures might decline 0.5%.
  • The Chicago PMI for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 58.5 in January from previous reading of 59.5.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 79.2 in January from prior reading of 80.7.
  • The pending home sales index for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Pending home sales are likely to drop 0.3% last month.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for December will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak again at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com