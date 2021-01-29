Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reddit-Fueled Rally In Mall Stock Allows Its Largest Investor To Cash Out
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2021 12:40am   Comments
Share:
Reddit-Fueled Rally In Mall Stock Allows Its Largest Investor To Cash Out

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC), a real estate investment trust focused on shopping malls, has been one of the beneficiaries of the short squeeze rally led by Reddit community WallStreetBets.

With Macerich stock surging 109.7% year-to-date to $22.38 on Wednesday, its largest investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan cashed out, Bloomberg reports.

What Happened: GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) have been seeing sky-high interest on WallStreetBets, but several Redditors are seeking alternatives.

Macerich has one of the stocks with high traction on the subreddit this week, according to data compiled by Swaggystocks.

Why It Matters: Taking advantage of the resultant price surge and high trading volume due to the social media interest, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan sold its entire stake of 24.56 million Macerich shares at $20.25 each, as per a regulatory filing.

The fund’s stake amounted to 16.4% of the company before the sale.

A spokesperson for OTPP told Bloomberg that the fund looked to move forward and focus “on scaling and diversifying our global real estate platform, and growing our existing Canadian real estate business.”

Price Action: Macerich stock closed 15% lower at $19.01 on Thursday and surged 2.3% after-hours.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MAC)

98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
66 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Reddit Short SqueezeNews Penny Stocks Short Sellers Insider Trades Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com