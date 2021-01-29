Google Works To Restore Robinhood's Reputation As Angry Reviewers Bombard Play Store

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google is removing thousands of negative reviews left on the Robinhood trading app at its Play Store, the Verge reported Thursday.

What Happened: The Robinhood app was blasted with nearly 100,000 negative reviews on Thursday. The total number of reviewers stood at over 274,000 at the time. The app’s rating fell down to one star due to the review bombing, while the app previously enjoyed a four-star rating, 9to5Google reported.

The rating has since gone back up to four stars after enough reviews were deleted by Google. As of press time, the App was rated by 177,501 reviewers.

Robinhood on Thursday prevented its users from entering new positions in the shares of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), and others.

Why It Matters: Participants in the Reddit forum that have fed the short squeeze frenzy of late in the shares of GameStop Corp, AMC, Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), and others called for tanking the app’s ratings at Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store and Google Play, according to a post on r/WallStreetBets.

Google policies prohibit reviews that are misleading or are posted with the intention of manipulating the rating.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Discord Gone 'Corpo' After It Takes Down WallStreetBets

On the Apple App Store, Robinhood still has a 4.7-star rating. 9to5 Google reported that Apple potentially blocked the review bombs from affecting the overall score.

Price Action: On Thursday, Alphabet Class A shares closed nearly 1.9% higher at $1,853.20, and Class C shares closed almost 1.8% higher at $1,863.11. In after-hours trading, the Class A shares fell by 0.17% and Class C shares by 0.39% respectively.

Photo: Courtesy of Robinhood