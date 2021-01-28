16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results, issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates and announced a $2 billion buyback.
- Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported the FDA lifted a clinical hold on the BPX-601 Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher potentially in sympathy with fellow chipmaker Skyworks after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares are trading higher potentially in sympathy with chipmaker Skyworks after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates 89.3% efficacy in the UK Phase 3 trial.
- Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares are trading higher after the company announced Ho Wah Genting Berhad has advised the company that Astramern Astra H has been granted product registration approval by the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.
Losers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $50 million proposed public offering of common stock.
- U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
- GSI Technology (NSADAQ:GSIT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
