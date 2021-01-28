Market Overview

16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2021 5:17pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results, issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates and announced a $2 billion buyback.
  • Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported the FDA lifted a clinical hold on the BPX-601 Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
  • Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher potentially in sympathy with fellow chipmaker Skyworks after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares are trading higher potentially in sympathy with chipmaker Skyworks after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates 89.3% efficacy in the UK Phase 3 trial.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares are trading higher after the company announced Ho Wah Genting Berhad has advised the company that Astramern Astra H has been granted product registration approval by the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.

Losers

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $50 million proposed public offering of common stock.
  • U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
  • GSI Technology (NSADAQ:GSIT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

