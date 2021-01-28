Why HyreCar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares are trading higher after the company announced a partnership with AmeriDrive Holdings to increase car supply on the HyreCar platform in key markets.

HyreCar Inc is a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace that allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company generates its revenue in the form of the transaction fees, an insurance fee, and from other sources such as referrals, motor vehicle record fees, late rental fees, and other fees charged to drivers in specific situations.

HyreCar shares traded up 35.39% to $9.87. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.25 and a 52-week low of 88 cents.