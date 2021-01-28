Why JanOne's Stock Are Trading Higher Today

JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN) shares are trading higher as speculative retail trading, particularly among the Reddit community, continues to drive volatility in the stock.

JanOne is focused on reducing opioid addiction by finding treatments for conditions accompanied by pain and bringing to market drugs and therapies with nonaddictive pain-relieving properties.

The company operates in three operating segments namely Biotechnology, Recycling and Technology. It derives its majority of revenue from the Recycling segment that provides turnkey recycling services for electric utility energy efficiency programs.

JanOne shares traded up 66.91% to $15.89. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.83 and a 52-week low of $2.01.