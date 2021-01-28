Why HarborOne Bancorp's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter EPS results up from last year.

HarborOne Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing financial services like accepting deposits, lending loans, online and mobile banking, cash management, credit cards, money market accounts, and wealth management.

HarborOne Bancorp shares traded up 5.99% to $11.06. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.65 and a 52-week low of $6.45.