Why HarborOne Bancorp's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter EPS results up from last year.

HarborOne Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing financial services like accepting deposits, lending loans, online and mobile banking, cash management, credit cards, money market accounts, and wealth management.

HarborOne Bancorp shares traded up 5.99% to $11.06. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.65 and a 52-week low of $6.45.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Thank You

