Why Naked Brand's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares are trading higher amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest, particularly from Reddit, in the stock.

Naked Brand operates as an intimate, apparel and swimwear company. The company design, manufacture and market a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands. Its operating segment includes Australia Retail, New Zealand Retail, Australia Wholesale, New Zealand Wholesale, U.S. Wholesale, Europe Wholesale, and e-commerce.

Naked Brand shares traded up 2.8% to $1.42. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.40 and a 52-week low of 6 cents.

