Why Monopar Therapeutics And EyePoint Pharma Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares are trading higher Thursday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $49 per share.

Monopar Therapeutics is a U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline products comprise of Validive, Camsirubicin, and MNPR-101.

Monopar Therapeutics shares were trading up 31.82% to $8.70 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.50 and a 52-week low of $4.28.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $22 per share. The company also announced the dosing of the first patient in its EYP-1901 trial.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 10.70% to $10.86 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $21 and a 52-week low of 44 cents.

