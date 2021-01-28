Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qualtrics Raises $1.55 Billion By Pricing Upsized IPO At $30
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
Share:
  • Qualtrics has priced 51.7 million shares at $30 per share in an upsized initial public offering (IPO), raking $1.55 billion.
  • The offering was upsized twice, from the initial range of $20 to $24, raised to $27 and $29. It is a spin-off from German enterprise software service provider SAP SE (NYSE: SAP).
  • Yesterday, SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC in an interview that its enterprise software unit spin-off Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ: XM) is “massively oversubscribed.”
  • The share sale will close on February 1, 2021, and the shares will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “XM.”
  • Qualtrics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 7.75 million additional shares.
  • SAP intends to use the proceeds towards debt repayment worth $1.76 billion.      
  • Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead book-running managers for the offering.
  • Price Action: SAP shares are down 0.37% at $131.70 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAP + XM)

Earnings Outlook For SAP
SAP CEO Says Qualtrics Spin Off IPO Is 'Massively Oversubscribed:' CNBC
Previewing This Week's IPOs
7 SPACs To Play The Rise Of Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Stocks
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Plan
5 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Enterprise SoftwareNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com