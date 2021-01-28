Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 92 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Interesting Highlights:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:KBSF). JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) was the biggest winner, trading up 118.59% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.46 Thursday. The stock was up 6.41% for the day.

