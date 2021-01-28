Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
On Thursday morning, 92 companies achieved new highs for the year.
Interesting Highlights:
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF).
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) was the biggest winner, trading up 118.59% to reach its 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.46 Thursday. The stock was up 6.41% for the day.
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares broke to $453.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.6%.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.66.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) stock made a new 52-week high of $168.24 Thursday. The stock was up 6.28% for the day.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $153.21. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares were up 15.66% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $482.85 for a change of up 15.66%.
- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) shares broke to $84.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares broke to $32.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.44%.
- Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $312.98 with a daily change of up 1.45%.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $108.48 Thursday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $380.00. The stock traded up 12.06% on the session.
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares set a new yearly high of $139.00 this morning. The stock was up 10.4% on the session.
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.60 on Thursday, moving up 1.44%.
- Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $193.02 Thursday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares broke to $59.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.6%.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares hit a yearly high of $25.00. The stock traded up 11.17% on the session.
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $143.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.48%.
- Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.56 on Thursday, moving up 2.59%.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $118.63 with a daily change of up 3.16%.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 2.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.90.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.94 on Thursday, moving up 7.45%.
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares were up 3.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.18.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares were up 2.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.81 for a change of up 2.15%.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.94 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $45.40. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
- Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares hit a yearly high of $16.18. The stock traded up 3.8% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares were up 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.19.
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) shares were up 29.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.22 for a change of up 29.68%.
- AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $76.81. Shares traded up 0.31%.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $108.33.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.53 Thursday. The stock was up 3.82% for the day.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares were up 2.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.25.
- Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.50 Thursday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.66%.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $65.19 with a daily change of down 4.13%.
- Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares hit a yearly high of $11.24. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.25%.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares were down 5.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.49 for a change of down 5.17%.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.87%.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares hit a yearly high of $76.64. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.60 Thursday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.17%.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.31. Shares traded up 11.82%.
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shares broke to $31.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.87%.
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) shares were up 0.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.43 for a change of up 0.72%.
- Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.64 Thursday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.25%.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares broke to $170.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.19%.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares hit $7.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares set a new yearly high of $13.84 this morning. The stock was up 4.68% on the session.
- MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.56. The stock traded up 2.8% on the session.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares hit a yearly high of $8.51. The stock traded up 10.44% on the session.
- Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.23. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.35%.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.83. The stock traded up 3.9% on the session.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.08.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $127.45. Shares traded up 94.55%.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.66 Thursday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $48.84 with a daily change of up 3.54%.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.40 Thursday. The stock was up 104.35% for the day.
- Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.08 Thursday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:RVP) shares were up 7.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.49.
- Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares hit a yearly high of $14.99. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.86. Shares traded up 3.02%.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.97. The stock traded up 7.67% on the session.
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.49. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
- Property Solutions (NASDAQ:PSAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 22.54%.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares broke to $33.63 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.64%.
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.77%.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.84. Shares traded up 0.2%.
- icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares hit $16.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.07%.
- StarTek (NYSE:SRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of up 1.34%.
- Nuveen MI Quality Income (NYSE:NUM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares hit a yearly high of $47.45. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.03 Thursday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.98 Thursday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MUS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.57. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.30. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
- inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares set a new yearly high of $7.91 this morning. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.
- Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.70. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.81 Thursday. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.
- Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.95 with a daily change of up 5.79%.
- Emerson Radio Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:MSN) shares were up 12.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.60 for a change of up 12.21%.
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) shares broke to $15.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.81%.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares were up 118.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.01 for a change of up 118.59%.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares hit $12.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 52.24%.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares broke to $5.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 17.28%.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.47. Shares traded up 4.23%.
Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.
