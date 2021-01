Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC).

(NYSE:MKC). Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) shares made a new 52-week low of $89.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.43% for the day.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) shares moved up 2.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.01, drifting up 2.12%.

(NYSE:DNB) shares moved up 2.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.01, drifting up 2.12%. Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.33% for the day.

