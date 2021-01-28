Market Overview

Robinhood Suspends Trading In GameStop, AMC And Others
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Robinhood users can no longer enter new GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) positions.

What Happened: Screenshots from Robinhood users confirm GameStop's stock is "not supported on Robinhood." The commission-free broker is warning customers the platform will only handle orders to "close out your position." Customers are banned from purchasing additional shares.

Shares of GameStop continued their mind-boggling surge higher Thursday morning as it hit the $500 per share mark in the premarket trading session. AMC shares were trading in the opposite direction as it was down around 20%.

Some users on Twitter are reporting other tickers can't be traded, such as American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD), among others.

Representatives from Robinhood could not be immediately reached for comment.

Why It's Important: Many users on Twitter expressed their frustration with the platform's decision to severely restrict trading on GameStop and AMC shares.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: RobinhoodNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

