Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Famed Tech-Focused Venture Capital Fund Raises $2.5 Billion
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 8:43am   Comments
Share:
  • International venture capital firm GGV Capital has raised $2.52 billion across four funds, its largest deal to date.
  • GCV raised $1.464 billion, $366 million, $610 million, and $80 million from GGV Capital VIII, GGV Capital VIII Plus, GGV Discovery III, and GGV Capital VIII Entrepreneurs Fund, respectively.
  • These funds mark the continuance of GGV's multi-stage, sector-focused investment strategy in leading technology companies by a single international investment team.
  • In the last 15 months, many high-profile companies from the GCV portfolio have gone public, including Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API), Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: BIGC), DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), eHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH), Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH), Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN), ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH), and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV).
  • Jixun Foo, Jenny Lee, Hans Tung, Glenn Solomon, Jeff Richards, and Eric Xu are the managing partners of the new funds.
  • The closing of these funds overlaps with GGV Capital RMB Fund II's closing, with total committed capital of $525 million.
  • The overlap has raised the firm's total capital under management to $9.2 billion across 17 funds.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABNB + AFRM)

Why Airbnb's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Why Airbnb's Stock is Up During Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Affirm, HEICO, Vector Group, Biotechs And More
Exclusive: Katapult CEO Talks Growing E-Commerce, Strength From Stimulus And Affirm Partnership
11 Investing Themes For The Biden Era, According To Jim Cramer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Venture CapitalNews Financing Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com