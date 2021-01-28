98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares jumped 537.5% to close at $25.50 on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares surged 480% to close at $58.00 on Wednesday. Koss shares jumped around 67% on Tuesday as the stock gained retail investor attention on social media.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares climbed 301.2% to close at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock of the movie theater chain, which struggled to hold together during the COVID-19 pandemic, is subject of a short squeeze led by Reddit community WallStreetBets that is also leading to a surge in stocks of GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia. AMC on Monday also announced it had successfully raised $1 billion in fresh capital since December.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 214.1% to close at $9.55 after dipping around 27% on Tuesday. The stock has been volatile following increased interest from retail investor groups.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 134.8% to close at $347.51 as the stock continue to see high interest in the r/WallStreetBets community on Reddit. The company’s shares also jumped around 93% on Tuesday.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) surged 87% to close at $23.66. The stock could be seeing increased interest from investors looking for stocks with high short interest.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) climbed 72.5% to close at $25.00.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 55.8% to close at $6.50.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares surged 54.8% to close at $5.20.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) gained 51.9% to close at $3.19.
- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares surged 48.7% to close at $164.61. World Acceptance, last week, released quarterly results.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) climbed 47.6% to close at $9.52.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 46.1% to close at $15.23 after the company reported positive preliminary results for its Phase 1 study of COVI-MSC for the treatment of ICU COVID-19 patients.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) surged 43.8% to close at $14.69.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) jumped 43.5% to close at $52.89 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday. The stock has been a favorite by retail investor communities. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $30 to $37.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) jumped 42.1% to close at $6.78. Build-A-Bear Workshop, earlier during the month, said it sees Q4 sales of $88.00 million to $92.00 million.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) surged 42.1% to close at $12.08.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares gained 40.2% to close at $181.51 amid increased interest from retail investors looking for plays with high short interest.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) surged 38.5% to close at $6.55 amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 36% to close at $142.70 potentially amid increased interest from retail investors looking for plays with high short interest.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares climbed 35.4% to close at $10.72 after jumping around 38% on Tuesday.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) gained 34.2% to close at $3.73.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) jumped 33.6% to close at $51.80. The stock could be seeing increased interest from investors looking for stocks with high short interest.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) gained 33.1% to close at $11.03.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) climbed 32.7% to close at $25.10. BlackBerry recently announced it expanded its partnership with Baidu to power next generation autonomous driving technology.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 32.2% to close at $17.46 after jumping over 9% on Tuesday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) jumped 31.2% to close at $4.12 after climbing over 30% on Tuesday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 28.1% to close at $12.08.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) jumped 27.5% to close at $161.16. The stock could be seeing increased interest from retail traders looking for high short interest.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) gained 27.4% to close at $13.15. Medley Management’s board member Jeffrey B. Tonkel, last week, disclosed a 6% passive stake in the company.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) rose 26.2% to close at $4.67.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 25.4% to close at $11.12
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares surged 25% to close at $14.99 after declining over 7% on Tuesday. The company, earlier during the month, released preliminary results for Q4 and full year.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) gained 23.9% to close at $30.98 as the company priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 23.8% to close at $4.16.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) gained 22.2% to close at $4.8250 potentially in sympathy with AMC Entertainment as the stock has seen increased retail investor interest.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) surged 22% to close at $5.65.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) jumped 21.8% to close at $58.63.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) surged 19.9% to close at $65.05.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares climbed 19.5% to close at $2.94.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) surged 19.4% to close at $6.96. Urban One’s 10%+ owner TCS Capital Advisors, LLC reported the purchase of 615,523 shares at an average price of $4.79 per share in Form 4 filing on Tuesday.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) gained 19.3% to close at $4.2350.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) gained 19.3% to close at $4.83.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) surged 19.2% to close at $9.05.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 19.1% to close at $28.15.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) surged 18.2% to close at $12.50.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares gained 18.1% to close at $6.19.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) surged 17.6% to close at $9.75.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) jumped 16.5% to close at $7.29.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) gained 15.9% to close at $5.39. Limelight Networks, last week, appointed new CEO.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) shares climbed 15% to close at $22.38. Morgan Stanley maintained Macerich with an Underweight and raised the price target from $10.5 to $11.5.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares gained 13.9% to close at $125.00.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRLB) shares gained 12.3% to close at $251.49.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) rose 12.1% to close at $11.75 after climbing around 7% on Tuesday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 11.7% to close at $8.77.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares gained 10.5% to close at $0.75 after the company announced it was granted a 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 10.2% to close at $46.35. Virgin Galactic’s share price jumped around 17% on Tuesday as traders and investors speculated that the space tourism company would be mentioned in the Ark Investment webcast “Ark Big Investment Ideas for 2021.”
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares gained 9.7% to close at $9.64.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 9.6% to close at $3.21. Remark Holdings, earlier during the month, said it adjourned its special shareholder meeting until February 23, 2021.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) rose 9.3% to close at $15.69.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) rose 9.3% to close at $41.05.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares gained 8.1% to close at $34.80. Workhorse Group rose over 30% on Tuesday after Biden said the entire federal fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 7.4% to close at $83.07 after the company, Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline announced a collaboration to evaluate a combination of Bamlanivimab with VIR-7831 for COVID-19.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) gained 7.4% to close at $123.44.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares tumbled 49.8% to close at $9.10 on Wednesday. EZGO Technologies shares jumped around 353% on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of its firm commitment IPO of 2,800,000 shares at $4.00 per share.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) dipped 22.8% to close at $2.20. ENDRA Life Sciences, on Tuesday, highlightd issuance of US patent for 'Systems and Methods for Imaging Biological Tissue Structures.'
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 21.6% to close at $5.45 after the company announced pricing of $16.3 million registered direct offering at $6.25 per share.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) dipped 21.2% to close at $1.41 after jumping over 46% on Tuesday. AIkido Pharma, last week, said it regained compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 20.7% to close at $10.81. Pitney Bowes shares gained 81% on Tuesday after Seeking Alpha published an article titled 'Pitney Bowes - Already Transformed And Set To Shock Market.'
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 20.3% to close at $2.24 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) dipped 20.3% to close at $5.18. Ladenburg Thalmann, on Tuesday, downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 20.3% to close at $29.88. BioVie recently filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
- Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) dropped 19.3% to close at $40.26 after reporting Q3 results. Craig-Hallum downgraded Agilysys from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $32 to $45.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) fell 19.3% to close at $48.27. AMC Networks recently priced $1 billion secured notes in upsized debt offering.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) dipped 18.5% to close at $6.10. Edesa Biotech recently announced it received FDA and Health Canada approval to add to its sub-study for its Phase 2/3 of its EB05 as potential rescue therapy for critically Covid-19.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) declined 18.3% to close at $2.95 after the company announced $25 million offering of common stock at $3 per share.
- GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) fell 17.9% to close at $1.79.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 17.7% to close at $1.35. Adamis Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday, said it entered into non-binding letter of intent with potential buyer for sale of substantially all assets of U.D. Compounding subsidiary.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) fell 17.6% to close at $9.36.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 17.6% to close at $1.64. AzurRx BioPharma, on Tuesday, added two new clinical trial sites in Europe for Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study of MS1819 immediate-release capsules in cystic fibrosis patients.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) dropped 17.6% to close at $21.96.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares declined 17.3% to close at $11.54.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 17.3% to close at $1.24. Biolase shares jumped 44% on Tuesday after the company announced Q4 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates..
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) dipped 17.2% to close at $8.64. TRACON Pharma, last week, reported acceptance of Envafolimab New Drug Application by China's NMPA for priority review.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 17.1% to close at $10.26. The9 recently signed five legally binding Memorandum of Understanding with five Bitcoin mining machine owners to purchase Bitcoin mining machines by the issuance of Class A ordinary shares.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) fell 16.6% to close at $4.59 after jumping 28% on Tuesday.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) dropped 16.5% to close at $3.25 after surging 49% on Tuesday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) fell 16.3% to close at $1.49. Celsion announced closing of $35 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 16.2% to close at $1.35.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) dropped 15.9% to close at $23.57. ReneSola Power recently announced a $250 million registered direct offering of ADSs. The company priced the 10 million ADS offering at $25 per ADS.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares fell 15% to close at $2.22 after declining 12% on Tuesday.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 14.5% to close at $1.94 after the company reported a $10 million private placement priced at-the-market.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 13.5% to close at $1.66 after dropping over 7% on Tuesday.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell 12.5% to close at $0.8921. U.S. Well Services recently regained compliance with Nasdaq market value of listed securities rule.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 12.2% to close at $1.59 after climbing 25% on Tuesday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 12% to close at $1.68. Avinger recently announced an agreement with CRG Partners III L.P. to extend the interest only period and maturity date of its existing term loan.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 10.8% to close at $6.44 after jumping over 22% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it partnered with BASF to supply electrolyte, cooperate commercially, and explore technical improvements to enhance AquaRefining performance.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 9.2% to close at $5.75 after the company reported a common stock offering.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas