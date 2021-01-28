Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. GDP is projected to slow to 4.1% annual growth in the fourth quarter from 33.4% expansion in the prior quarter.
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to shrink to $83.8 billion in December from $85.5 billion in November.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 875,000 for the January 23 week from 900,000 in the prior week.
- Wholesale inventories report for December is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 0.2% in December.
- Data on new home sales for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After November's annual rate of 841,000, new home sales are likely to increase to an 871,000 rate in December.
- The index of leading economic indicators for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to increase 0.3% in December.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for January will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
