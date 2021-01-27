Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2021 5:20pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Meta Financial (NASDAQ: CASH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares are trading higher after the company reported improvements in visual sensitivity for achromatopsia patients from ongoing clinical trials.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings and announced a new $1.25 billion buyback.

Losers

  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares are trading lower after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXDX + AGTC)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
66 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com