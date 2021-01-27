13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Meta Financial (NASDAQ: CASH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares are trading higher after the company reported improvements in visual sensitivity for achromatopsia patients from ongoing clinical trials.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings and announced a new $1.25 billion buyback.
Losers
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares are trading lower after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million.
- Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas