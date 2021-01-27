Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Penny Stock Behind Blockbuster Surges 1,400%: Rise From The Dead Or Mistaken Identity?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2021 7:15pm   Comments
Share:
The Penny Stock Behind Blockbuster Surges 1,400%: Rise From The Dead Or Mistaken Identity?

Movie rental chain Blockbuster went bankrupt in 2010 and has been an afterthought thanks to the rise of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

What Happened: The remaining piece of Blockbuster is having a great week thanks to the rise of several heavily shorted stocks like GameStop Corp (NASDAQ: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).

BB Liquidating Inc (Pink: BLIAQ), formerly Blockbuster, is a penny stock that has risen more than 1,400% in the last five days. The stock has been mentioned on the Reddit forum WallStreetbets.

Related Link: AMC, National Beverage And 8 More Heavily Shorted Stocks To Watch

Another reason for the rise in the price of BB Liquidating could be mistaken identity. One of the fast-rising stocks has been BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) with shares up over 50% this week.

When traders type symbol BB into the search bar on brokerages, BB Liquidating could be coming up first. Those who are unaware of BlackBerry and the share price could have mistakenly bought BB Liquidating.

There is currently one Blockbuster store operating in Bend, Oregon.

Price Action: Shares of BB Liquidating were up 181% to 14 cents on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB + BLIAQ)

WallStreetBets Switches To A Private Forum, Hot Stocks Fall
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Exploring The Options Short Squeeze: Gamestop, Blackberry, AMC, Virgin Galactic
'The Little Guy Won': PreMarket Prep Breaks Down The Retail Squeeze, Shorts Running Scared And More
66 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BlockbusterNews Penny Stocks Global Markets Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com