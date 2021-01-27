Why Rocket Companies Is Trading Higher Today

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) shares are trading higher on continued momentum from Tuesday. The company also announced the launch of its national mortgage broker directory.

Rocket Companies, which is the parent company of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage, made its public debut Aug. 6.

Rocket Companies shares were trading up 9.08% to $24.76 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.42 and a 52-week low of $17.50.

