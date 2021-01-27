Market Overview

Why Rocket Companies Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
Why Rocket Companies Is Trading Higher Today

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) shares are trading higher on continued momentum from Tuesday. The company also announced the launch of its national mortgage broker directory.

Rocket Companies, which is the parent company of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage, made its public debut Aug. 6.

Rocket Companies shares were trading up 9.08% to $24.76 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.42 and a 52-week low of $17.50.

See Also: Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes Are Back And Bigger Than Ever

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

