Why Sorrento Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
Why Sorrento Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Sorrento Therapeutics  (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are trading higher after the company reported positive preliminary results for its Phase 1 study of COVI-MSC for the treatment of ICU COVID-19 patients.

Sorrento Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune/inflammation diseases. The antibody technologies target various locations: extracellular, intracellular, and membrane-bound antigens. The product portfolio consists of BioSimilar/BioBetter antibodies, CAR-T programs for treatment of solid tumors, adoptive cellular therapies, immuno-oncology mAbs, and antibody drug conjugates.

Sorrento Therapeutics shares were trading up 48.22% at $15.44. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.39 and a 52-week low of $1.55.

