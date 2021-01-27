Market Overview

Why Nokia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2021 1:38pm   Comments
Why Nokia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Nokia Oyi (NYSE: NOK) shares were trading higher Wednesday amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock.

“Nokia is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its shares," the company said in a statement.

The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.

Nokia shares were trading up 41.01% at $6.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.79 and a 52-week low of $2.34.

